Deepika Padukone replaces Kiran Rao as the chairperson of MAMI

Deepika Padukone has taken over as the chairperson of Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI). The Padmaavat actor has replaced filmmaker Kiran Rao who served MAMI for four years and has now stepped down to focus on a film project.

Rao told Mumbai Mirror, “It has been my privilege and pleasure to work as part of the core team of MAMI, and after four years as Chairperson of the Academy, I am delighted to welcome one of India’s most loved film stars, Deepika Padukone as the new Chairperson.”

“Deepika has been a supporter of the festival and part of our Board of Trustees and is a person whose ethos and work I greatly admire. I am sure that under her leadership the Academy will become stronger and more robust in serving the cinema community. I look forward to supporting her on this journey and wish her all the very best,” she continued.

Deepika Padukone was appointed the chairperson at the recently held board meeting of Jio MAMI film festival. Talking about the new responsibility, the 33-year-old actor said, “It’s an absolute honour and a huge responsibility. I believe in MAMI’s vision and we are committed towards creating a community that cinema lovers and creators of a film passionate nation like ours truly deserve.”

MAMI organises an annual international film festival in Mumbai and just hosted its 20th edition in October.