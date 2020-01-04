From Deepika Padukone to Justin Bieber, celebrities share videos on TikTok

Deepika Padukone uses TikTok to promote Chhapaak. Deepika Padukone uses TikTok to promote Chhapaak.

Deepika Padukone and Justin Bieber are the latest celebrities to make their debut on video-sharing platform TikTok. Here’s a look at the latest videos shared by celebrities on TikTok.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film Chhapaak. In a TikTik video, the actor is seen sharing screen space with Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika and an influencer also danced on “Pinga” from Bajirao Mastani.

Chhapaak, based on the life of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, is directed by Meghna Gulzar and will hit screens on January 10.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber made his debut on TikTok recently. He has joined the video-sharing social networking service to promote his song “Yummy,” which released on January 3.

Neha Kakkar

Singer and Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar impressed fans when she performed on “Dheeme Dheeme” recreated version, which featured in recent release Pati Patni Aur Woh. The video also features Kartik Aaryan.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty shared a video, wishing her fans on New Year.

Himanshi Khurana

It seems like ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana is missing Asim Riaz. The singer, who left the show a couple of weeks ago, rose to fame for her equation with Asim.

Siddharth Nigam

Siddharth Nigam, who appears on Aladdin—Naam Toh Suna Hoga, also shared a video on TikTok.

