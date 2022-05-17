Deepika Padukone makes chic appearance at Cannes 2022 jury photo call, see pictures

Actor Deepika Padukone is part of the jury at the Cannes 2022 Film Festival. Ahead of her red carpet appearance, Deepika posed for photographers during a photo call at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The Bollywood actor looked rather chic on Day 1 of Cannes 2022.

Deepika, who has attended Cannes since 2017, is a part of the nine-member jury who will jointly decide which movie will take home the Palme d’Or. French actor Vincent Lindon is the president of the jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Talking to PTI about being on the Cannes jury, Deepika Padukone had said, “While it does feel like a personal victory, it also feels like a slightly larger victory for the South Asian community. We can literally count on our fingertips the number of times anyone from India has been on the jury or has had the opportunity to represent the country at a platform such as this.”

Earlier, Deepika had shared a fun reel where she gave a glimpse of Cannes as soon as she landed.

Check out photos of Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022

Jury president Vincent Lindon, center, poses with jury members Asghar Farhadi, from left, Deepika Padukone, Rebecca Hall, and Joachim Trier at the photo call for the jury at Cannes 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Jury president Vincent Lindon, center, poses with jury members Asghar Farhadi, from left, Deepika Padukone, Rebecca Hall, and Joachim Trier at the photo call for the jury at Cannes 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Vincent Lindon, Rebecca Hall, Deepika Padukone and Noomi Rapace share a light moment during the photo call for the jury at Cannes 2022.(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Vincent Lindon, Rebecca Hall, Deepika Padukone and Noomi Rapace share a light moment during the photo call for the jury at Cannes 2022.(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

A video of the jury being introduced at Cannes 2022

Introducing the jury for the 75th annual #CannesFilmFestival. pic.twitter.com/gWrky6hliI — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 17, 2022

This year, Cannes Film Festival is celebrating Indian cinema. India has been chosen as the first ‘country of honour’ at Marche du Cinema. On the opening day, a delegation from India, led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, will walk the red carpet. The delegation includes AR Rahman, Pooja Hegde, Shekhar Kapur, among others.