David Warner turns into Baahubali in his latest TikTok video

Australian cricketer David Warner has won hearts of Indian netizens once again after he uploaded a TikTok video of himself lip-syncing a famous dialogue from the blockbuster movie Baahubali.

In the video, we see Warner committing to the role of Baahubali with armour, chain and helmet. He even manages to perfectly mouth the Telugu dialogue and his daughter Indi, to increase the cuteness factor of the video, is dressed as a tiger.

David Warner, who is the captain of the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad, is making the best use of the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak by uploading numerous TikTok videos with his family. He is particularly popular on TikTok for his fascination with Indian songs and movies.

A video of Warner and his wife Candice, acing the steps of the song “Butta Bomma” from Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikuntapuramaloo, recently went viral. He also uploaded a video where he mouths dialogues from Mahesh Babu’s blockbuster film Pokiri. Another video of Warner dancing with his daughter to “Sheila Ki Jawani” also got Indians going gaga over the cricketer.

