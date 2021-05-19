David Warner deepfakes himself as Dhanush in Rowdy Baby song, fans say ‘Bhai is back with a bang’

Australian cricketer David Warner has often expressed his love for the Indian film industry via his Instagram posts. Be it his TikTok videos where he is performing on several popular songs or his deepfake videos in which he transforms himself into famous actors, David Warner sure keeps his fans engaged. On Wednesday, Warner shared yet another deepfake video in which he transformed into Dhanush.

He posted a video in which he featured in the actor’s popular track “Rowdy Baby.” Warner said he made this video on popular demand. Posting it on his Instagram account, he wrote, “Back by popular demand. Name it please.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

As soon as David Warner posted the video, his fans welcomed him back. “So nice to see you back,” wrote one user while the other mentioned, “Our celebrity side Warner Bhai is back.” One of the users wrote, “Bhai back with a bang.” Many of his followers tagged him as an “entertainer.” In fact, a few asked him to try his luck in the mainstream cinema and asked him to apply for Indian citizenship.

David Warner was a part of Indian Premiere League’s latest edition, which had to be called off due to the Covid-19 surge in the country. Earlier this month, he shared a drawing by his daughter Ivy that had a message on it. The drawing read, “Please daddy, come home straight away. We miss you a lot and love you.” The picture received a lot of love from his fans to which Warner replied, “Thanks for all the support everyone. Stay safe please.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

On Tuesday, he shared a picture with his wife Candy Warner expressing how much he misses being with his family. “Not long now till I see my amazing wife @candywarner1 almost there,” he wrote.