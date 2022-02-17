Crash Landing On You star Son Ye-jin says fiancee Hyun Bin is her first love, thanks everyone for wishes

South Korean actor Son Ye-jin, who recently announced her engagement to her Crash Landing On You co-star Hyun Bin, says that he is her ‘first love’. The duo were loved for their chemistry as star-crossed lovers in the popular K-drama, and are expected to tie the knot next month. Son Ye-jin also expressed her gratitude for all her fans who sent their wishes and congratulations.

During her recent appearance on the show, Your Quiz On The Block, Son Ye-jin addressed being called the ‘nation’s first love’ and Hyun Bin, according to a translation by Soompi. When asked about her first love, she answered, “My current love is my first love.”

At a press conference for her show Thirty-Nine held recently, she also thanked people for their loving wishes on her engagement. She said, “I am just so thankful. I am not sure what to say about such a personal matter in my life, here at the press conference for the drama ‘Thirty, Nine’, but I feel that I am encountering such important events at the start of 2022, both as an actress and as a person, and so it almost feels like destiny. I have received so many congratulations from everyone, and so I want to take this opportunity to thank you all.”

A week ago, Son took to Instagram and shared the announcement of her wedding. ““I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it’s an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes, it’s him. It happened so naturally… But, isn’t that destiny? Just being with him, I feel warm and protected. Please help us celebrate the beginning of our future.”

Son Ye-jin is currently busy with the show Thirty-Nine.