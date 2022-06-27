Crash Landing on You stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin announce pregnancy with emotional post: ‘Still a bit dazed…’

South Korean stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are expecting their first child. Son Ye-jin took to Instagram and shared a post, saying that she was still a ‘bit dazed’. The couple tied the knot on March 31 this year.

She wrote, “You are all well, right? I am doing well. Today, I want to carefully share some joyful new. A new life has come to us.. I’m still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement. As thankful as I am, I also feel that much cautious, so I haven’t even told anyone around me yet. Before it gets later, I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting as much as us. We will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us

I hope all of you will also protect what is valuable in your lives and live in good health. Be happy.”

There was an instant flood of hearts and congratulations for the couple, with many saying, “So happy for you, god bless you.” One fan wrote, “This is the moment we’re all praying for!”

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin started dating after their show Crash Landing On You, which became an international sensation. After much speculation, the agencies confirmed that the two were in a relationship in January 2021, and had been dating for over eight months. The agencies said that the two had developed feelings for each other after working together on CLOY. Son confirmed the news as well and posted on Instagram, saying how she feels a bit embarrassed to be updating her fans about her personal life rather than work. “I’m thankful to have been able to meet a good person, and I’ll work hard to tend [the relationship] with care … The love and support that all of you give me, I’m always keeping it in my heart,” she wrote.