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CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke says he doesn’t like India’s Got Latent, calls Samay Raina ‘privileged’
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke recently expressed his disinterest in being a part of Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent 2.
Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, which landed in a major controversy last year, has found itself in the headlines once again following the premiere of its second season. While many have reacted positively to the show’s return, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke holds a different view. In a recent podcast appearance, Dipke said he had no interest in being a part of India’s Got Latent Season 2. Explaining his decision, he described Samay as “privileged.”
During a conversation on Unfiltered by Samdish, Abhijeet Dipke was asked if he would ever appear on India’s Got Latent. Replying in Hindi, he said, “I will not go to India’s Got Latent. I don’t like it. Because the thinking that ‘Why should we fight. We should take the easy route and get out.’ You will be able to get out because you are privileged.”
After an edited clip of his remarks surfaced on social media, several users agreed with the Cockroach Janta Party founder, while others argued that he should not have called Samay Raina “privileged,” pointing out that he had pursued a master’s degree in Public Relations at Boston University in the US. “He was in USA and he’s not privileged?” a person asked. Another comment read, “Priviliged?? This guy studied in Boston so stop giving us this everyone is a priviliged non sense.” “Wasn’t he in USA? Is he not privileged,” a third user wrote.
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Abhijeet Dipke’s comments come months after Samay Raina opened up about the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent Season 1, during his stand-up show, Still Alive. The show had landed in legal problems after obscene remarks made by guest Ranveer Allahbadia.
While recalling the row that happened last year, Samay said, “During the time, I remembered George Orwell’s line, ‘Every joke is a tiny revolution and the joke must never stop.’ But the police had also told me that ‘We will put you in jail.’ Then I thought if Orwell was in India, he would have said, ‘Every revolution is a tiny joke.’ I thought it makes sense to say sorry, you can’t bring revolution in our society by a joke. You only fight when the fight is fair, if not, you should f*** off from there.”
After Ranveer Allahbadia’s comments led to severe backlash, Samay Raina deleted all the episodes of his show India’s Got Latent Season 1. But, he made a comeback with Season 2. The first episode of the show was released on YouTube and Netflix on June 20. It featured Alpha actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guests. The video got more than 45 million views on YouTube.
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