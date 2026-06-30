CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke says he doesn’t like India’s Got Latent, calls Samay Raina ‘privileged’

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, which landed in a major controversy last year, has found itself in the headlines once again following the premiere of its second season. While many have reacted positively to the show’s return, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke holds a different view. In a recent podcast appearance, Dipke said he had no interest in being a part of India’s Got Latent Season 2. Explaining his decision, he described Samay as “privileged.”

During a conversation on Unfiltered by Samdish, Abhijeet Dipke was asked if he would ever appear on India’s Got Latent. Replying in Hindi, he said, “I will not go to India’s Got Latent. I don’t like it. Because the thinking that ‘Why should we fight. We should take the easy route and get out.’ You will be able to get out because you are privileged.”