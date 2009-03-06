Chris Brown charged in Rihanna assault case

R & B singer Chris Brown was charged with two felonies– assault and criminal threats for allegedly beating his pop star girlfriend Rihanna on the eve of Grammy awards.

If convicted,the singer could face anywhere from probation to a maximum four years and eight months in state prison,LA District Attorney’s spokesperson Sandi Gibbons was quoted as saying by People.com.

Shortly after being charged,Brown made an appearance in the Los Angeles Superior Court for the hearing in the case. His arraignment was postponed until April 6. Brown is out on USD 50,000 bail.

The details of the gruesome incident,which shocked the music industry,appeared yesterday for the first time in the affidavit of a detective.

According to the affidavit Brown allegedly slammed Rihanna’s head against the car window and repeatedly punched her in the face and tried to choke her till she almost lost consciousness.

Brown also threatened to kill Rihanna and continued beating her causing her mouth to fill with blood.

The singer was arrested hours later and was booked on suspicion of making criminal threats.

Rihanna’s identity was not revealed by the police but various news reports claimed that she was the victim. Later,a picture of badly bruised Rihanna appeared on various websites.

The assault case will proceed even though the couple seem to reconciled amid reports claiming that the duo have got married during a getaway in Miami at rap mogul Sean Combs USD 20 million mansion.

The case comes almost a month after Chris allegedly battered Rihanna during a heated argument over a text message that he received from another woman while returning from a pre-Grammy party on February 8.

Rihanna and Brown were scheduled to perform at the award function but it was cancelled at the last moments.

Later,a leaked photograph of Rihanna taken after the incident showed the extent of injuries on her face. The photographs sparked outrage among the music industry as well as her fans.

Brown was boycotted by radio stations across the country and lost lucrative endorsement deals besides facing criticism from the industry’s big wigs including Jay-Z and Kanye West.

After battering Rihanna,Brown went on to criticize her on his Facebook home page,but as the angry reactions started pouring in against him,the singer changed stance by expressing remorse over the incident.

“Words cannot begin to express how sorry and saddened I am over what transpired,” Brown said in a statement.

“I am seeking the counceling of my pastor,my mother and other loved ones and I am committed,with God’s help,to emerging a better person,” he said.

