Cast: Divyanka Tripathi,Rajesh Kumar,Abhishek Awasthi

Seen on: Monday-Friday,8.00 pm,SAB

Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story is produced by Hats Off Productions. The producers gave us shows like Khichdi and Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai,the repeats of which are still a big draw with their fans,but sadly enough,this Chintu-Chinki love story fails miserably (they have co-produced this with actor Rajesh Kumar,Rajat Vyas and Ashish Khurana). Agreed,its not a slapstick comedy but its not a classy,witty one too like the Sarabhai show.

There is a bunch of actors that believes that exaggerated expressions equals to comedy with Rakhi Sawants ex-boyfriend,Abhishek Awasthi,leading the pack. He plays Chintus best friend who more often than not gives him wrong advice on matters of the heart. Chintu belongs to a big family of chachas and chachis,nephews and nieces and a grandfather who thinks love is worse than the plague. There is Chinki,with her sling-bag and nerdy glasses. She learns music and has a young-at-heart (the still as attractive Dolly Minhas) grandmother who teaches her a trick or two about falling in love and staying there.

What could have been a breezy love-ride derails into a crashing bore. Not one character including the leads  Rajesh Kumar (still remembered as the adorable Rosesh of Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai) as bhola bhala Chintu and Divyanka Tripathi as sweet lamb Chinki are properly cast. Losing weight doesnt make you look young,sweeties! The story could have probably worked with a fresh,younger lead couple than this effort by the channel to recreate the magic (if there was any) with the Mrs And Mr Allahabadwale (an earlier show on SAB) couple. Also,the channel is increasingly falling into the trap of green-lighting shows that more or less follow the same template – a huge cast,oddball characters,goofy lines,an interesting

title,set in small towns (this one takes place in Bhopal) that start off with some promise but lose steam half-way (cases in point,Mrs Tendulkar and Ammaji Ki Gali). In this case,the badi si love story has already begun on a flat note.

Verdict: *

Read Eric Segals Love Story instead.

