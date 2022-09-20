Chhello Show director Nalin Pan reacts after film’s selection as India’s entry for Oscars 2023: ‘Now I can breathe again and believe in cinema…’

Filmmaker Nalin Pan was overjoyed after his film Chhello Show (Last Film Show) was announced as India’s official entry for the 2023 Academy Awards. He took to Twitter and thanked the Film Federation of India in an emotional post. The Gujarati film has been chosen as India’s submission to the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards.

Nalin’s post read, “OMG! What a night this going to be! Gratitude to Film Federation of India and thank you FFI jury members. Thank you for believing in Chhello Show. Now I can breathe again and believe in cinema that entertains, inspires and enlightens!”

Chhello Show stars Bhavin Rabari, Vikas Bata, Richa Meena, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval and Rahul Koli. According to the makers, the movie is set against the backdrop of cinemas in India that saw the transition from celluloid to digital, where hundreds of single-screen cinemas stand dilapidated or have disappeared altogether.

Chhello Show had its world premiere as the opening film at Robert DeNiro’s Tribeca Film Festival. It won the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain.

In a statement, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said, “We are thrilled and honoured that our film, Last Film Show has been selected to represent India at the Academy Awards. There could not be a more apt time for a film like this one, that celebrates the magic and wonder of cinema and the theatrical experience. When cinema-going around the world has been disrupted by a pandemic, it reminds audiences anew of the first time they fell in love with the experience of watching a movie in a darkened cinema hall.”

Chhello Show is produced by Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films, Chhello Show LLP and Marc Duale.