Cheryl Cole patches up with Nadine Coyle

Singer Cheryl Cole and her Girls Aloud band mate Nadine Coyle seem to have patched up as they were seen enjoying each other’s company at a club here.

The pair were said to have fallen out during the band’s hiatus and Coyle admitted last year that she saw the rest of the group as colleagues and not friends.

Cole reportedly texted Coyle after her guest appearance the Capital FM Summertime Ball and arranged a meet-up at London’s Rose Club,reported Daily Mirror online.

“Nadine squealed with delight when Cheryl walked in. The girls shared a bottle of champagne. They hugged out their differences and even had a dance. Cheryl also got a round of shots in,” a source said.

The duo stayed at the venue till early morning but left separately.

