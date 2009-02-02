Chembur boy lends voice to Jamaal in ‘Slumdog Crorepati’

Even as Jamaal Malik’s head was being shoved into a bucketful of water by cops so that he would explain his miraculous journey from a ‘Slumdog’ to a ‘Millionaire’,a 21-year-old from Chembur in suburban Mumbai underwent a similar experience though for different purpose.

“I was strangulated and pulled up. My mouth was filled with water so that I could utter the dialogue properly for a scene,Pratik Motwani,who lent his voice to the character in the Hindi version ‘Slumdog Crorepati’ told reporters.

“As the English version of the movie was filmed using the sync sound technology (a technology where dialogues are recorded during shooting itself),I had to understand the character’s emotions in each scene and then say my dialogues,” he said.

However,this was only a tip of the iceberg as far as challenges for the Engineering graduate in Electronics and Telecommunication was concerned.

A scene in the movie where Jamaal says,”I wake up every morning in hope that I didn’t know the answer to that question” gave him the maximum trouble.

“The dialogues for that particular scene when translated into Hindi is quite long compared to the original version. Besides,it was a right close-up shot hence matching up the lip movement was a big challenge,” Pratik said.

Co-director Loveleen Tandon,who also wrote the dialogues in Hindi,came up with an accurate translation and asked me to say my lines quickly. This went off well as the lip movement matched perfectly,he said.

The whole film was performance oriented so I enacted each scene before dubbing for it,Pratik said.

Pratik,who had a stint as a actor with the Avikal theatre group,says he had watched the film five to six times before dubbing for it.

“When I had gone for the auditions all I knew about was only one dialogue where Jamaal screams “Latika…Latika”.

I had no clue about the movie. So I was asked to watch it thoroughly before dubbing,” he said.

Working for the film has been an enriching experience for this wannabe actor.

“I got an opportunity to interact with actors Anil Kapoor,Irrfan Khan… and Loveleen was there to support me all the way through. When Danny (Boyle) complimented me for my work it was one of the proudest moment for me,” he said.

“It was during one such interaction that I came to know that Anil and I attended the same school,OPLS Chembur.” However,despite lending his voice for a character that has captured the imagination of the audience worldwide,Pratik,who overcame competition from more than 70 persons for the assignment,says he will not entertain anymore dubbing assignments.

“I have always wanted to be an actor. I decided to give this a shot only after a friend who worked with the production unit told me about the opportunity to work in Danny Boyle’s film,” he said.

