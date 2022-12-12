Chaupal Bhojpuri: In seven months of launch, OTT delivers 3 original web series

2021 has been a rather special year for the Bhojpuri film industry as it got its first dedicated over-the-top (OTT) platform offering original, exclusive and non-exclusive content in the regional language. Chaupal Bhojpuri, launched in May this year, has proved to be a blessing for regional cinema as it has given a major boost to the production of content in Bhojpuri.

In only seven months, the OTT has delivered three original Bhojpuri web series featuring the biggest stars of the industry, besides adding five dubbed versions of original Punjabi content, along with other exclusive and non-exclusive offerings. The first-ever Bhojpuri web series to hit the platform was Pawan Singh’s ‘Prapanch’ followed by Ritesh Pandey’s ‘Lanka Mein Danka,’ and the latest release ‘Pakadua Biyah.’

CHAUPAL BHOJPURI ORIGINALS

Prapanch

Category: Web series

Genre: Action, crime

Produced by: Abhay Sinha

Directed by: Rajnish Mishra

Story by: Rakesh Tripathi

It features power star Pawan Singh along with actors Sabiha Ali Khan (Shehnoor), Zafar Waris Khan, Shabia Zafri, Brij Bhushan Shukla and Vinit Vishal in the lead roles. Inspired by true events, the story shows how a young innocent boy from a middle-class family is forced by circumstances to enter the world of crime.

Lanka Mein Danka

Category: Web series

Genre: Action, drama

Produced by: Abhay Sinha

Directed by: Susheel Rankawat and Vikas Tiwari

Written by: Prakash Tiwari

It features Ritesh Pandey and Priyanka Rewri along with Aayan Singh, Brij Bhushan, Divya Yadav, Rahul Mishra and Manish. As unique as its title, it is a story of a young man who fights the education mafia to fulfil his promise to his beloved. Amid a love story, it also sheds light on striving for the greater good as Pandey builds a school for his lover’s happiness and makes education a reality for thousands of children.

Pakadua Biyah

Category: Web series

Genre: Drama

Produced by: Abhay Sinha

Directed by: Vikas Tiwari

Written by: Kumar Dev Singh Jyoti

It features Ankush Raja, Anara Gupta and Raksha Gupta in lead roles. It is a story with elements of crime, mystery and thriller. ‘Pakadua Biyah’ also carries a social message as it lays bare the orthodox thinking and belief systems of modern Indian society while exposing people to their irrational and superstitious behaviours.

Content dubbed into Bhojpuri

Before venturing into the Bhojpuri film industry, Chaupal OTT had officially launched its original Punjabi content library in August 2021. With its vision to provide ‘Entertainment Beyond Boundaries’, the OTT expanded its portfolio by releasing original content for Haryanvi and Bhojpuri audiences in 2022.

Owing to the success of original films and web series in Punjabi, Chaupal OTT has released dubbed versions of these in Bhojpuri for the local audience to experience quality content. Movies such as ‘Panchhi’ (crime-thriller), ‘Dustbin’ (family drama), ‘Mahi Orchestra’ (drama with a social message), and web series including ‘Vardaat’ (crime thriller) and ‘Jila Jehanabad’ (crime, action), which were originally released in Punjabi, are now available in Bhojpuri on the OTT platform.

Advertisement

According to Sandeep Bansal, managing director of Chaupal OTT, “The Bhojpuri industry has a lot of potential and scope to grow and Chaupal OTT will ensure that Bhojpuri subscribers get the best entertainment experience sitting anywhere, anytime.” Chaupal OTT’s promise is to provide “apni bhasha main apna entertainment” to regional (Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri) audiences will always be its utmost priority, Bansal added.