Celebrities react to Greta Thungberg’s powerful UN speech

16-year-old climate crusader Greta Thunberg delivered a powerful speech at the UN Climate Action Summit 2019. The speech, in which she berates world leaders for their inaction and apathy in tackling the ongoing climate crisis, has since gone viral.

In the speech, she said, “I shouldn’t be here. I should have been back at school, on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you? For more than 30 years, the signs have been crystal clear. How dare you continue to look away and come here saying that you are doing enough when the politics and the solution needed are still nowhere in sight.”

The activist continued, “We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you?”

Greta Thunberg, who has been nominated for the Nobel peace prize, has found many supporters in the film fraternity who are urging their fans to rally behind her.

“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.” – @GretaThunberg. #UNGA pic.twitter.com/3SDqXakNEB — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 23, 2019

Comedian Seth MacFarlane tweeted, “She’s 1000% correct. What’s being advocated is not new. It’s the accelerated wholesale transformation of an entire industry, in proper response to a crisis. The US did it during WWII in response to a different crisis, thanks to FDR. We can do it again.”

She’s 1000% correct. What’s being advocated is not new. It’s the accelerated wholesale transformation of an entire industry, in proper response to a crisis. The US did it during WWII in response to a different crisis, thanks to FDR. We can do it again. https://t.co/WihdFbI6LY — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) September 23, 2019

In Bollywood, actor Dia Mirza took to Twitter to share a photo of Greta Thunberg from the UN Summit. She wrote, “If these young powerful voices don’t shake the conscience of all those refusing to #ActOnClimate,I don’t believe anything will.These young defenders of nature are holding the world accountable. #ChangeIsComing #ClimateAction @GretaThunberg #YouthForClimate @UN #ClimateEmergency.”

Priyanka Chopra posted on Instagram, “How dare we fail you… and what audacity we have to not want to help you save what’s left. Thank you @gretathunberg for giving us the much needed punch in the face, for bringing your generation together and showing us that we need to know better, do more to save what is most critical. At the end of the day, we only have this one planet. #howdareyou”

Kollywood actor and ex-Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Kasthuri shared an article with the caption, “#ClimateChange People are dying.If world leaders choose to fail us, my generation will never forgive them | Greta Thunberg.”

#ClimateChange People are dying.If world leaders choose to fail us, my generation will never forgive them | Greta Thunberg https://t.co/6w3lmBVUwa — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) September 24, 2019

The UN Climate Action Summit was convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern were some of the leaders who addressed the gathering.