Celebrities on TikTok: David Warner is quite the Allu Arjun fan

Looks like Australian cricketer David Warner is a huge fan of Telugu star Allu Arjun. The cricketer’s recent TikTok videos feature him and his family dancing to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s tracks.

Recently, Warner grooved to “Ramuloo Ramulaa” and asked his followers to guess the musical number. He shared the dance video with the caption, “He and she are back again 😂😂 @candywarner1 thoughts?? What’s the song?? #challengeaccepted #next #family #fun @alluarjunonline.”

And only a week ago, David Warner had shown off his moves as he swayed to the immensely popular Allu Arjun song “Butta Bomma.”

The videos have caught the attention of not only millions of fans, but of Allu Arjun himself. Responding to Warner’s latest dance video, the Tollywood star tweeted, “One more big surprise. Thank you sooo much once again sir . Killed it.”

👍🏼😂One more bigg surprise. Thank you sooo much once again sir . Killed it 😂👍🏼 https://t.co/moxijT1dY0 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 12, 2020

English cricketer Kevin Pietersen has also been posting his dance videos on TikTok, and just like David Warner, Pietersen also seems to enjoy Allu Arjun’s work.

