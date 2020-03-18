Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
COVID-19
Coronavirus outbreak: Anushka Sharma takes up Safe Hands challenge

Coronavirus outbreak update: Here's what Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and South cinema celebrities are saying about the threat of coronavirus.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 18, 2020 10:38:40 am
celebrities coronavirus Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone show the right way of washing hands.

Every day new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases are being reported from across the globe. In India, the number of confirmed cases has climbed up to 137.

The entertainment industry is also hit by the pandemic. International celebrities like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko and Kristofer Hivju have been tested positive for coronavirus and are undergoing treatment. Bollywood stars are also taking preventive measures. Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is in complete isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak. Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and many others are educating fans on how they can keep themselves safe.

Several film production companies have cancelled the shoot of their upcoming projects. The Batman, Jurassic World: Dominion, Laal Singh Chaddha and Jersey are among the affected films. Also, the release of big-ticket films like No Time To Die, Mulan and Sooryavanshi has been postponed.

The shoot of TV shows and web series have also been put on hold until March 31. JD Majethia, the chairman of TV-wing-IFTPC (Indian Film and Television Producers Council), told indianexpress.com, “We will shoot till Wednesday. So this week, and maybe for a few, it will be a couple of more episodes. Then the obvious choice is to rerun, but it will be interesting to twist and look at this as an opportunity to break the competition. For viewers too, it is a time to experiment and sample other channels’ successful shows, which they might have missed due to loyalty towards their favourites on the same time slot.”

Live Blog

Highlights

    10:36 (IST)18 Mar 2020
    Vishal Dadlani warns people against 'unverified Whatsapp messages'

    "People, look after your elders. They're getting & believing unverified Whatsapp msgs about #Covid19, with unscientific info, bogus quack cures, conspiracy theories etc. Tell them, isolation & hand-washing seem to be the most effective ways to combat this. Lead by example, too," singer Vishal Dadlani wrote on Twitter. 

    10:05 (IST)18 Mar 2020
    Vatsal Sheth takes Safe Hands Challenge
    09:50 (IST)18 Mar 2020
    Richa Chadha's request to government amid coronavirus shutdown

    Actor Richa Chadha urged the government to announce a 'bailout for the small businesses'. She wrote on Twitter, "Dear government, Please announce a bailout for the small businesses... or this lockdown will be the last nail in their coffin 😭, Announce relief/daily wage workers. We’re staring a disaster in the face! Politics can wait. #SaveIndiaFromCOVID19."

    Producers Guild of India on Tuesday announced that they have set up a relief fund for daily wage earners impacted by the shutdown of film, television and web productions amid coronavirus outbreak.

    In a statement shared on Twitter, Siddharth Roy Kapur, president of Producers Guild of India, said, “In the light of the complete shutdown of all production related activity for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there is bound to be a significant impact on the lives and livelihoods of daily wage earners in the industry. The Producers Guild of India has decided to set up a Relief Fund to help support those affected by the shutdown. We would encourage the entire fraternity to contribute to the fund to minimize the disruption in the lives of our valued colleagues and associates in this difficult time."

