Coronavirus outbreak: Anushka Sharma takes up Safe Hands challenge

Every day new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases are being reported from across the globe. In India, the number of confirmed cases has climbed up to 137.

The entertainment industry is also hit by the pandemic. International celebrities like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko and Kristofer Hivju have been tested positive for coronavirus and are undergoing treatment. Bollywood stars are also taking preventive measures. Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is in complete isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak. Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and many others are educating fans on how they can keep themselves safe.

Several film production companies have cancelled the shoot of their upcoming projects. The Batman, Jurassic World: Dominion, Laal Singh Chaddha and Jersey are among the affected films. Also, the release of big-ticket films like No Time To Die, Mulan and Sooryavanshi has been postponed.

The shoot of TV shows and web series have also been put on hold until March 31. JD Majethia, the chairman of TV-wing-IFTPC (Indian Film and Television Producers Council), told indianexpress.com, “We will shoot till Wednesday. So this week, and maybe for a few, it will be a couple of more episodes. Then the obvious choice is to rerun, but it will be interesting to twist and look at this as an opportunity to break the competition. For viewers too, it is a time to experiment and sample other channels’ successful shows, which they might have missed due to loyalty towards their favourites on the same time slot.”