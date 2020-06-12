PLAYLIST: Top 10 CarryMinati videos

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 12, 2020 11:20:12 am
YouTube sensation Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati turns 21 today. The Faridabad boy, who is known for his satirical skits and Hindi commentary, began his YouTube channel in 2014. Besides addressing various online topics in his videos, he has also roasted Amir Siddiqui, Deepak Kalal and Dhinchak Pooja. Currently, his channel has 21.6 million subscribers.
Here are the top 10 videos of CarryMinati:
Yalgaar
TikTok Evolution 2019
Bye Pewdiepie
No More Single: Valentine Special Feat Rocky
Not A Daring Show ft. Wakar Zaqa
PUBG India: Real Life Battle Royale
Film The Flare
Heart Broken Kids of TikTok
MSG: A Natural Disaster
Talented People of Vigo
Which is your favourite CarryMinati video?
