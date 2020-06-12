PLAYLIST: Top 10 CarryMinati videos

CarryMinati’s YouTube channel currently has 21.6 million subscribers. (Photo: CarryMinati/Instagram) CarryMinati’s YouTube channel currently has 21.6 million subscribers. (Photo: CarryMinati/Instagram)

YouTube sensation Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati turns 21 today. The Faridabad boy, who is known for his satirical skits and Hindi commentary, began his YouTube channel in 2014. Besides addressing various online topics in his videos, he has also roasted Amir Siddiqui, Deepak Kalal and Dhinchak Pooja. Currently, his channel has 21.6 million subscribers.

Here are the top 10 videos of CarryMinati:

Yalgaar

TikTok Evolution 2019

Bye Pewdiepie

No More Single: Valentine Special Feat Rocky

Not A Daring Show ft. Wakar Zaqa

PUBG India: Real Life Battle Royale

Film The Flare

Heart Broken Kids of TikTok

MSG: A Natural Disaster

Talented People of Vigo

Which is your favourite CarryMinati video?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd