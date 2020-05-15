CarryMinati’s video removed, here’s all you need to know about the YouTube vs TikTok controversy

YouTuber CarryMinati had some harsh words for TikToker Amir Siddiqui. (Photos: CarryMinati, Amir Siddiqui/Instagram) YouTuber CarryMinati had some harsh words for TikToker Amir Siddiqui. (Photos: CarryMinati, Amir Siddiqui/Instagram)

YouTube fans have been left disappointed after CarryMinati’s viral video was pulled down from the platform. The video titled YouTube vs TikTok- The End has been removed for violating terms of service. The content creator had posted the video as a response to TikTok user Amir Siddiqui. Popularly known as the ‘Roast King of India’, the video had him at his best, roasting Siddiqui.

Who is Amir Siddiqui?

Amir Siddiqui is a popular TikToker with 3.7 million followers. Based in Mumbai, the TikTok comedian’s videos garner millions of views.

Who is CarryMinati?

CarryMinati’s real name is Ajey Nagar. A Faridabad resident, he is known for his distinctive and energetic Hindi-language commentary. Apart from roasting, CarryMinati is also known for his comedy sketches, satirical parodies and live gaming. He rose to fame with his diss track “Bye Pewdiepie”. With more than 16.7 million subscribers, CarryMinati is a proud owner of the YouTube diamond play button.

What started YouTube vs TikTok battle?

The war of words between the content creators started with TikTok user Amir Siddiqui posting a video calling out YouTubers. In his video, Siddiqui compared both the mediums, and highlighted the unity of the TikTok community. He also accused YouTubers of plagiarising TikTok content. He even tried to instigate creators who roast, to respond to him.

When did Amir Siddiqui upload the video?

His video was uploaded earlier this month. However, he soon deleted it citing it was spreading unintentional negativity.

What was the CarryMinati video about?

CarryMinati, who is known for roasting shows and celebrities, took Amir Siddiqui’s video quite personally. In his response, he dissected Siddiqui’s video line-by-line. From his grammar slip-ups, using hashtags to garner attention to how he gains sympathy through his videos, CarryMinati pointed out Amir’s various shortcomings.

When did CarryMinati upload the video?

The video was uploaded on May 8.

Amir Siddiqui responds

Amir Siddiqui posted a video again, giving his side of the story. He explained that he is not against YouTube as a platform but a few users. Siddiqui shared that he was against cyberbullying and only wanted to call out creators who roast people, leading to further harassment. He shared that he hoped CarryMinati would take a stand and influence young people against bullying. Taking his roast in stride, Siddiqui shared that he has taken the criticism sportingly.

When was this video uploaded?

Siddiqui uploaded his latest video on May 14.

Why was CarryMinati’s video pulled down?

This was the first time CarryMinati spoke against a single individual, a fact that he even confessed in this particular video. It was supposedly removed after being reported for harassment and cyberbullying by fans.

How are fans reacting?

A hashtag in support of CarryMinati- #justiceforcarry has been trending on Twitter from today morning. Fans have been showing their displeasure over the removal of his video. However, a section of people have called out the popular YouTuber for his harsh comments and supported YouTube’s decision.

Celebrities like Himansh Kohli and Ashish Chanchlani posted in favour of CarryMinati.

I know people, this is very disappointing and a shocker.#justiceforcarry — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) May 14, 2020

It was just a fun roast, @CarryMinati. Everything else aside, I'm rooting for you. Keep the good content coming in buddy 👍⚡🔥 #carryminati #carryminatiroast — Himansh Kohli (@himanshkohli) May 14, 2020

