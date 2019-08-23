Cannes winner Our Mothers is Belgium’s Oscar entry

Our Mothers, directed by debutante filmmaker Cesar Diaz, is Belgium’s official Oscar entry for the International Feature Film category.

Set in today’s Guatemala, the film follows Ernesto, a young anthropologist at the Forensic Foundation who identifies people who have gone missing, reported Variety.

One day, through an old lady’s story, Ernesto thinks he has found a lead that will allow him to find his father, a guerillero who disappeared during the war. Against his mother’s wishes, he gets involved in the case, in search of truth.

The movie was selected by a committee, which included critic Jan Temmerman, producer Hilde de Laere, screenwriter Malin-Sarah Gozin, Univercine president Dan Cukier, producer Christelle Mahy and exhibition programmer Nicolas Gilson.

Our Mothers had its world premiere at Cannes’ Critics Week and won the Golden Camera for best first film.

The 92nd ceremony of the Academy Awards will take place on February 9.