Business Proposal star Ahn Hyo-seop is flooded with gifts on his birthday, pens emotional note to fans: ‘You can only give love…’

South Korean star Ahn Hyo-seop, who was recently seen in the enormously successful Korean drama Business Proposal, turned 27 today. He took to Instagram and shared a photo of his room filled with presents and flowers. He also penned an emotional post thanking his fans, friends and family for the love.

He wrote, “I believe you can only ‘give love’ when you can give love to yourself. I’m very grateful to have immense love from all of you. Words can’t express how much I appreciate all of you for sharing your love. Love you all back. Thank you all for the birthday wishes!” One fan wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAUL! You deserve more love than you’ve got. Stay happy and healthy as you are. We’ll always cheer for you. Have a blast year ahead!” Others flooded the post with hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 안효섭 (@imhyoseop)

Ahn Hyo-seop’s romantic comedy Business Proposal with Kim Sejeong, achieved high ratings in South Korea. The plot revolved around a frosty CEO, who is forced to find a wife for himself. His grandfather arranges a blind date for him with another wealthy woman named Young Seo (Seol In-ah), but at the last minute, she sends her best friend Shin Ha-ri instead. (Kim Sejeong). After much confusion and miscommunication, the two fall in love and overcome the obstacles placed by the respective families.

Ahn Hyo-seop has starred in other popular shows such as Abyss, Lovers Of The Red Sky and Dr Romantic 2.