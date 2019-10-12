Busan International Film Festival has a weakness, and that’s India

The Busan International Film Festival, what is possibly the largest film festival in East Asia, has one weak point. “We don’t have a strong relationship with the Indian film industry,” says Jay Jeon, Festival Director of BIFF in an interview with indianexpress.com.

For years, films from East Asia dominated the screens at the festival. But that trend has been changing, says Jeon, one of the founding members of the festival when it was first started in 1996. This past year the festival committee decided to “closely work” with Indian “advisors” who have been helping them navigate the world of Indian cinema. This, Jeon hopes, will allow BIFF to “welcome the biggest Indian delegation” in the future.

After working for the BIFF in various capacities since 1996, Jeon was forced to step down from his role at the festival in 2016, following two years of controversy surrounding the festival’s decision to screen the film ‘The Truth Will Not Sink With Sewol’ in 2014 which was critical of the Park Geun-hye government’s handling of the Sewol ferry disaster. In 2016, Jeon and his colleagues at the festival were prosecuted for mishandling festival funds, a move seen by many as an attempt by the government to target the festival organisers for screening the film despite government requests that the film screening be cancelled. Jeon was reinstated as festival director in 2018.

According to Jeon, who worked as a film producer in South Korea for three decades prior to his role of festival director at BIFF, the best films showcased at the festival tended to come from East Asian nations like South Korea and Japan. That, however, has been changing. Today the festival focuses on stories from various countries around the region.

While Indian film directors, producers and stars have represented the country at the film festival, there has been little organic interest in Indian filmmakers at BIFF. Jeon doesn’t believe that socio-cultural differences and the kind of commercial cinema produced in India are potential causes of this under-representation. “I don’t think there (are) any barriers between the two countries. We will increase the number of films from India from next year, but we have some difficulty in inviting some big figures from the mainstream Indian film industry and we need to find a solution. Because we have no special tactics to (attract) Bollywood stars here. It’s a practical reason,” says Jeon.

No single body to represent Indian industry

According to Jeon, this under-representation of Indian films are rooted in two causes: India is a big country with hundreds of films produced and released every year and BIFF has a difficult time keeping track of India’s ever growing film industry. The country also produces commercial films in several languages due to its regional film industries—not just Bollywood. Hence, despite the scale and size of India’s film industry that is several times larger than South Korea’s domestic film industry, BIFF has been overwhelmed with the quantity of content coming out from India.

“To be honest, I wish I could be working with one film institute which represents the whole movie scene, but there is no institution like that so we can’t do very well as we do with Japan & France. They have a very effective representative body to represent their films.”

India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting oversees several sub organisations like the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Film Division and the Directorate of Film Festivals, among others, Jeon implied that BIFF did not have information on where to start collecting information that would enable them to invite individuals from the Indian film fraternity.

“So for us, it takes so much money and time to contact Indian producers. I think the Indian government should set up an institution to promote Indian films to the world as a whole,” says Jeon. By that Jeon says that a single governing body would help people and institutions unfamiliar with the diversity and size of the Indian film industry find a place to start their search.

At the 24th year of the film festival, Jeon says BIFF engaged two advisors who tried to organise several film screenings for Indian films but the result was not what he would have liked. “I don’t think that kind of working is effective.”

South Korea makes 300 movies a year

Approximately 300 full length feature films are made in South Korea every year, according to Jeon’s estimates, with 100 feature films coming from independent filmmakers and 200 coming from the mainstream and commercial. Jeon believes the involvement of the government and its investment in film production has made a positive impact on the quality of films being produced in South Korea. “Korean films are successful because of the government’s investment. Korea is a big country in film production and there are so many…ambitious filmmakers who want to make it big. The government supports the industry…in every way. They send artists to many film festivals around the world,” says Jeon.

He points to South Korean film director Bong Joon-ho’s film ‘Parasite’ as an example, that won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. “The Busan International Film Festival and the Korean government supported that film,” says Jeon, not wanting to answer specific questions regarding the kind of support the Korean government provides the country’s film industry.

Korea’s films are just one part of the cultural production machine churned out by the country. Korean television dramas that have gained massive recognition and popularity over the past two decades and have a fan following from Japan to India to Peru and several South Korean television actors also have an established presence on the silver screen. Unlike in India and in several other countries, it is more common to see South Korea’s television stars in films.

According to Jeon, Korean dramas are targeting even greater international success than what they presently enjoy. “They could make a big success as they plan to make international productions, not local,” says Jeon. The realisation that their television dramas were extremely popular came about 20 years ago when audiences in Japan and China began rapidly consuming television dramas. Scholars who have studied the phenomenon of the popularity of Korean popular culture over the decades believe that it was around this time that ‘Hallyu’ or the ‘Korean Wave’, a phrase used for this global cultural phenomenon originating in South Korea, started and slowly spread from South Korea to Japan and China and then later on to Southeast and South Asia and elsewhere in the world. “In the past Korean dramas were extremely domestic.”

Despite the success that South Korean filmmakers and its entertainment industry has witnessed over the decades, Jeon believes that a “big change” is hovering at the horizon with changing modes of consumption of films and television dramas for audiences, especially those in South Korea. That big change will be the genre of video streaming, challenging filmmakers.

“The Korean film industry will be threatened by the American giants and not only Netflix, Apple TV, Amazon, Warner Brothers. They are coming to undertake business in Seoul next February and they will be investing in Korean filmmakers. Do you know why? To attract 1-2 million (Korean) subscribers,” says Jeon. American video streaming platforms have recognised the global popularity of Korean television dramas and entertainment and want to exploit that market for their own profits. These companies, however, have realized that their American television shows won’t work in South Korea. “They (know) that they should produce Korean productions. Korean audiences aren’t interested in American television shows,” says Jeon.