BTS’ V to star in In The Soop spin-off with Wooga squad members Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy

It might be a while before we get to see BTS in their variety shows again, but band member V (Kim Taehyung) is sure to keep us entertained. V, who is part of the ‘Wooga Squad’, with South Korean stars Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Peakboy and Park Hyung-sik, will reunite with his friends in the show In The Soop: Friendship Trip, a spin-off of the series that had initially starred BTS and Seventeen.

In the Soop: Friendship Trip will see the close friends embarking on a trip together for four days. The four-episode program will premiere in July via JTBC and also be revealed on a global OTT platform.

In an earlier interview to the Guardian, Park Seo-joon opened up about their close friendship. “They are really good friends to me and very comforting,” he had said, while mentioning that they help each other deal with the intense pressure on Korean actors and “idols”. “Not only do we share the same values, thoughts and perspectives on things but we are in similar industries, and so we are able to share advice. We try to comfort each other as human beings, because what I am going through could be something that the others might go through in the future.” The star will be seen in the The Marvels, which will release in 2023. However, Park Seo-joon has remained tight-lipped about his role.

The Wooga Squad’s brotherhood is evident in their social media banter and posts. V, who had worked with Park Seo-joon in the show Hwarang, had even sung the OST Christmas Tree for Choi Woo-shik’s show, Our Beloved Summer, which became a rage on Billboard Charts. As Choi Woo-shik mentioned later, he had done it entirely out of his friendship for him, a fact that the actor truly appreciated.

Meanwhile, V is riding high on the success of the latest BTS album, Proof, which released on June 10. The band recently celebrated their 9th anniversary with fans and performed their lead single Yet To Come live, with Anderson Paak.