Sunday, July 24, 2022

BTS’ V, Park Seo-joon attend star-studded party, Lee Min-ho joins. See photos, videos

BTS's V, Park Seo-joon, Lee Min-ho, Lee Soo-hyuk among other high-profile South Korean celebrities attended a party for a beverage brand.

July 24, 2022 11:56:38 am
Several high-profile Korean celebrities attended a party for a beverage brand, including BTS’s V (born Kim Taehyung) with Park Seo-joon. South Korean star Lee min-ho, singer-actor Sandara Park and model-actor Lee Soo-Hyuk were present as well. Lee Jung-jae was also present at the party.

Park Jun-hee shared photos from the event:

All of V’s fans took to the comment section and gushed about him and his impeccable style, saying, “He looks so good!” One wrote, “Omg park seojoon and kim taehyung!” Park Seo-joon and V comprise the ‘Wooga Squad’ and were recently seen in the popular variety show, In The Soop: Friendcation, where they go on a trip with the their friends, Park Hyung-sik and Choi Woo-shik.

Also Read |BTS’ V defeats Peakboy in games, Park Seo-joon cooks up a storm: In The Soop Friendcation Episode 1 highlights

Lee Min-ho was not in the photos but he was spotted in the video. He is credited as the creative director of the brand’s promotional video that was presented at the party. The star was recently seen in the critically acclaimed Apple TV series, Pachinko.

Meanwhile, all ARMY eyes are on BTS, who will release the song Bad Decisions, a collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco on August 5. On the other hand, new episodes of  In The Soop Friendcation, starring V and his Wooga Squad will drop on Disney Plus Hotstar for the next four weeks.

