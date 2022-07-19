BTS’ V cries in new In The Soop teaser, tells Wooga Squad: ‘My walls are down when I’m with you…’

Updated: July 19, 2022 2:32:38 pm
In the Soop: Friendcation featuring the Wooga Squad is almost here. In the new teaser, we see V (BTS’s Kim Taehyung), Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Peakboy and Park Hyung-sik go fishing, skate and have a heart-to-heart besides a campfire. V is seen getting emotional in the clip and saying, “My walls are down when I’m with you guys.” At the end of the trailer, his friends ask him anxiously, “Are you actually crying?”
This left ARMY particularly emotional. They flooded Twitter with, “Taehyung cried in “in the soop” with wooga squad omg!” One wrote, “Tae was the one who planned this vacation…” Another added, “Seeing our Tae being happy and enjoying his time with his hyungs is soo heartwarming to watch…” Some worried that V was missing his BTS crew.
In the earlier promo, Choi Woo-shik says, “Come to think of it, if we hadn’t played that game that one time, we wouldn’t have met each other.” Park Hyung-sik disagrees, “No, we would have still found one another somehow.” The teaser sees the friends opening up to each other like never before. They say, “We’ve actually never asked each other things like this before,” and add, “It’s nice talking about these kinds of things.”
The Wooga squad, as they term themselves, have been close for several years, and have collaborated with each other on quite a few projects. Park Seo-joon and V were seen together in the historical drama Hwarang, while Choi Woo-shik played Seo-joon’s rival in the sports drama Fight For My Way. V sang the OST Christmas Tree for Choi Woo-shik’s show, Our Beloved Summer as well.
In The Soop drops on Disney+ Hotstar on July 22.
