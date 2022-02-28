Boys Over Flowers star Kim Hyun-joong to get married soon, says fiancee stayed by his side ‘through exhausting time’

Boys Over Flowers star Kim Hyun-joong will be getting married soon. His agency released a statement, mentioning that the wedding ceremony will not be a public one owing to the pandemic.

The statement comes after Kim Hyun-joong had made the announcement at his concert on February 27. He said, “I’m not sure how to say this. I have decided to spend the rest of my life with someone who has stayed by my side through my most difficult and exhausting time.”

He added, “When I reflect on the life I’ve lived until now, I have received so much interest and love. I am sincerely grateful to all you fans for staying quietly by my side during my darkest and most difficult days. Since we can meet in person and talk like this, I think today will be very meaningful. It was your love and support during my darkest days that I was able to take courage and embark on the second half of my life. I felt I would regret it all my life if I only expressed myself through words, considering the infinite love and support I’ve received from fans, so I wanted to take this opportunity at this concert to share this news.”

His agency released a statement as well that read, “Due to the difficulties of the current situation [COVID-19], the couple has decided against holding a ceremony. Since his future spouse is not a celebrity, we have been cautious in releasing the news, so we ask for people’s understanding and also that people refrain from excessive speculation.”

The statement added, “Their precious relationship began during a difficult time and are now taking their cautious first steps toward their shared life together. We ask for everyone’s warm support for the couple.”

Kim, who is known for his shows Boys Over Flowers, and Playful Kiss, had been involved in several controversies with his ex-girlfriend back in 2014, who accused him of physical and mental abuse. However, the court later ruled that her charges were false and she had given false evidence to reporters.