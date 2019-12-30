Black-and-white version of Parasite coming in 2020

A poster of the film Parasite. A poster of the film Parasite.

A black-and-white version of South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s acclaimed black comedy thriller Parasite will be presented at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in January.

The movie gala, to be held in South Holland, will run through January 22 to February 2.

According to the festival’s official website, the complete festival programme, including all film descriptions, trailers and the schedule per day, will be available on January 15.

Bong previously experimented with the medium in 2013, having presented a black-and-white reimagining of his 2009 drama Mother at the Mar Del Plata International Film Festival.

At a later Q and A session about the format, the director said he was inspired by the potential of shooting in the manner after watching a screening of FW Murnau’s 1922 silent horror movie Nosferatu.

The Blu-ray version of Parasite hits the screens on January 28, almost a week ahead of the 2020 Oscars.

Featuring Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik and Park So-dam, the genre-defying class drama is South Korea’s official entry as the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Parasite is also generating major buzz for Bong at the Oscars, to be held on February 9.

