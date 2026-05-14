‘Marrying more successful Bharti Singh made me insecure’: Haarsh says he ‘had to reach her level’

Actor-comedian Bharti Singh and writer-producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s love story bloomed on the sets of Comedy Circus in 2009. The celebrity couple dated each other for around seven years, before trying the knot in 2017. However, their journey came with its own hardships. In the first ‘double date’ episode on Neha Dhupia’s channel with husband Angad Bedi, Bharti and Haarsh opened up about their past insecurities and how they dealt with them. The duo also revealed that comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is ‘God-gifted’ and has his own style of script writing.

During the candid chat, Neha mentioned how the viewers only focus on the comedian who is presenting an act on the screen, and often tend to ignore the writer who worked hard on the gags and jokes. She then asked Haarsh if there was any judgement on him, considering Bharti was more successful. “Yes, it was there, a lot. If you are marrying a girl… and the society says that the man should be more successful that the woman. No one has an issue with that. But, when a woman is more successful than the man, this is strange for them,” he expressed.