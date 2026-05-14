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‘Marrying more successful Bharti Singh made me insecure’: Haarsh says he ‘had to reach her level’
Celebrity couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently got candid about their past insecurities and how they overcame them.
Actor-comedian Bharti Singh and writer-producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s love story bloomed on the sets of Comedy Circus in 2009. The celebrity couple dated each other for around seven years, before trying the knot in 2017. However, their journey came with its own hardships. In the first ‘double date’ episode on Neha Dhupia’s channel with husband Angad Bedi, Bharti and Haarsh opened up about their past insecurities and how they dealt with them. The duo also revealed that comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is ‘God-gifted’ and has his own style of script writing.
During the candid chat, Neha mentioned how the viewers only focus on the comedian who is presenting an act on the screen, and often tend to ignore the writer who worked hard on the gags and jokes. She then asked Haarsh if there was any judgement on him, considering Bharti was more successful. “Yes, it was there, a lot. If you are marrying a girl… and the society says that the man should be more successful that the woman. No one has an issue with that. But, when a woman is more successful than the man, this is strange for them,” he expressed.
The writer producer continued, “I also used to feel a bit uncomfortable earlier, but I then felt that I don’t have to do anything, just keep making my work better and grow. I was getting paid really well as a writer, I still ventured into production, because producer meant that I will at least reach her level a bit. At least something would happen. Then, I started creative direction. I almost wrote the show Comedy Nights Bachao and created it. After that, I gained the confidence that I can also do something.”
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While elaborating on the writing process, Haarsh gave Kapil Sharma’s example and revealed he writes the whole script himself. “Kapil Bhai used to get the entire script written, meaning he would speak and we would type,” he said. To which, Bharti added, “No one can write Kapil Bhai’s script. He has a God gift. Comedy cannot be learnt unless you don’t have it in you, the timing etc. Johnny (Johnny Lever) bhai, and all these people have God’s gift.”
“It’s basically when body builders arm wrestle with each other, everyone has strength, but its just that some have a little more,” he stated.
Neha Dhupia then questioned Bharti about her confession of suffering from low self esteem and facing confidence issues. Talking about dealing with the body-shaming jokes almost all her life, the comedian-actor said, “Where we come from, this keeps happening. In a Punjabi household, our mothers only keep taunting us since childhood, but that never bothered me.”
She further added, “But when I came to Bombay, I was told that fat jokes shouldn’t be cracked, it’s body shaming. I thought which world have I come to? I will have to think before speaking? So, I did not tell anyone, nor did I let anyone speak. I started making jokes on myself, that yes I am fat from eating too much and I have no shame in this. I have no interest in being thin because I have been like this since beginning. But yes, I want to stay healthy.”
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are now happily married with two sons – Laksh and Kaju. The couple is currently hosting the comedy-cooking reality show – Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment Season 3.
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