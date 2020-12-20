Berlin film festival postponed to later date in 2021

Berlin Film Festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: AP)

The annual Berlin International Film Festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and split into two parts later in 2021, organisers said Friday.

The Berlinale had been scheduled for February in the German capital but cannot go ahead due to the likelihood that COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings will continue, organisers said.

To give the film industry a venue to market their products in the first quarter, however, a virtual Berlinale will be held online in March. Then in June, organisers will schedule a summer event with numerous film screenings for the public in theaters and the open air.

“The division makes it possible to maintain the two supporting pillars: “Film market and festival,” organisers said.

