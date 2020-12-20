scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 20, 2020
Top news

Berlin film festival postponed to later date in 2021

The Berlin Film Festival will now be scheduled in two parts, virtual screenings in March followed by summer event in June.

By: AP | Berlin | December 20, 2020 1:39:02 pm
berlin film festival postponed coronavirus pandemicBerlin Film Festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: AP)

The annual Berlin International Film Festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and split into two parts later in 2021, organisers said Friday.

The Berlinale had been scheduled for February in the German capital but cannot go ahead due to the likelihood that COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings will continue, organisers said.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

To give the film industry a venue to market their products in the first quarter, however, a virtual Berlinale will be held online in March. Then in June, organisers will schedule a summer event with numerous film screenings for the public in theaters and the open air.

“The division makes it possible to maintain the two supporting pillars: “Film market and festival,” organisers said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

barc list, trp list, top shows
Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein gain traction on TRP chart

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 20: Latest News

Advertisement