Bengali actor Koel Mallick tests positive for coronavirus

Bengali actor Koel Mallick has tested positive for coronavirus. Her parents, Ranjit Mallick and Deepa Mallick, and husband Nispal Singh have also been infected with the virus. Currently quarantined at home, the actor shared the news on social media.

“Baba Ma Rane & I are tested COVID-19 Positive…self quarantined!” Koel shared on Twitter.

Many from the Bengali film and television industry including filmmaker Satrajit Sen, actors Vikram Chatterjee and Jeet wished a speedy recovery for Koel and her family.

Koel Mallick and her husband Nispal Singh became parents to a baby boy on May 5. The couple announced the news on Twitter as they wrote, “Our little one has arrived this morning! We want to share our joy with you and seek your blessings for our baby boy.”

