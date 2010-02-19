Ben Kingsley has a crucial role in ‘Teen Patti’: Leena

Filmmaker Leena Yadav is amused by rumours that Hollywood actor Ben Kinsley plays only a cameo in her upcoming film ‘Teen Patti’. The director says Kingsley has a substantial role and is present throughout the movie.

“Sir Ben is playing the role of a great mathematician named Perci Trachtenberg in ‘Teen Patti’. He has this whole graph with Mr Bachchan in the film and there is a lot of emotion involved,” Yadav said.

“I don’t quite understand the concept of cameos and guest appearances. Sometimes a great actor can come and do something so spectacular even in a two minute role.

If the character is strong,it can just bring a complete turnaround in the proceedings in the shortest duration possible. One has to look at the impact that an actor creates,” said Yadav,who has earlier made ‘Shabd’ with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt.

“Sir Ben is present for much more than two minutes in ‘Teen Patti’. He has a crucial role in the film and is present throughout the narrative from start to finish. Along with mathematics,there is a little bit of magic also involved,” Yadav added.

While one looks forward to how the character played by Kingsley adds value to the plot of ‘Teen Patti’,the film could well hold the record for maximum number of cameos.

Ajay Devgn,Jackie Shroff,Mahesh Manjrekar,Ranjeet and Shakti Kapoor would be seen enacting short but important parts in the film.

Confirming the list,Leena described the relevance of these cameos in ‘Teen Patti’.

“They all come into different situations and different games which are being played in ‘Teen Patti’. Each of them has an impact on the plot and hasn’t been added on just to make the film look bigger. These characters act as a ladder which takes the story of ‘Teen Patti’ to culmination,” Yadav said.

Further elaborating on the idea of roping in so many actors for cameos,Yadav said,”Along with Shiv Kumar Subramaniam,with whom I have written the screenplay of ‘Teen Patti’,I tried to explore the mindset of gamblers. These actors play gamblers and end up saying something in their game which is observed closely by Amitabh Bachchan who is playing his own mental game. You have to actually watch the film to understand further on how so many characters actually end up fitting together.”

A film which boasts of number of actors in principal roles as well,’Teen Patti’ is spearheaded by Bachchan while also starring Madhavan who has been enjoying a great run off late with successes like ‘3 Idiots’ and ’13 B’ behind him.

“I also have a great team of youngsters with me. Actors like Raima Sen,Dhruv Ganesh,Siddharth Kher,Vaibhav Talwar,Saira Mohan and Sharadha Kapoor have all been great inclusions in ‘Teen Patti’. They all have great importance in the film,” said Yadav.

An Ambika Hinduja production,’Teen Patti’ releases all over on February 26.

