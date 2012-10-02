Barbara Streisand’s first boyfriend was bisexual

Screen diva Barbra Streisand ended her first romance with actor Barre Dennen after she found him cheating on her with another man,a controversial biography of the actress claims.

In his book ‘Hello Gorgeous: Becoming Barbra Streisand’,writer William J Mann says that the 70-year-old was shattered after walking in on her boyfriend and his lover,the New York Daily News reported.

“She walked into the apartment to find Barre having sex with a man,a light-skinned black man she didn’t recognize. In that moment,the shocking truth of their nine months together suddenly came crashing down on her,a truth she had known,of course,but had done her best to block out of her mind,” Mann writes in the book.

“When Barbra had fallen in love with Barre,she had just turned eighteen. He was her first love. She was young,innocent,and inexperienced,” he adds.

The actress,who came from a poor family,had already planned to marry Barre and was attracted to his wealth.

“Their first time out together… she drilled him like an investigative journalist. What was it like to have a live-in maid? What did his pool look like? What kinds of cars did his parents drive? What kinds of furs did his mother own? Barre found her questions captivating. There’d been no one like her in California.”

