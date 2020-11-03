Baby Shark beats Despacito, becomes most-watched YouTube video

"Baby Shark" is created by a South Korean children’s educational company Pinkfong.(Photo: YouTube)

The video for the children’s song “Baby Shark” has a new record. It has become the most-watched video on YouTube, with more than seven billion views. Released on June 17, 2016, the song is created by a South Korean children’s educational company Pinkfong.

“Baby Shark” became an international hit as it acquired the 32nd spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2019. The catchy tune of the song and its vibrant visuals have caught the fancy of many toddlers and their parents. It also made it to the UK Top 40 list.

Within four years, the children’s song has managed to dethrone Luis Fonsi’s 2017 song “Despacito” which previously held the record of the most-viewed video on YouTube.

Celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, James Cordon and Sophie Turner also recreated the song as a part of a social media challenge in 2018. The Washington Nationals baseball team also took it up as an anthem and went on to win the World Series last year.

Currently, the five most viewed videos on YouTube are: “Baby Shark”, “Despacito”, “Shape of You,” Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again,” and “Masha and the Bear – Recipe for Disaster.”

