Is Ayushmann Khurrana all set to become realme’s first brand ambassador?

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is everywhere these days – be it films or commercials. And now, we have come to learn that the National Award-winning actor is all set to become realme’s first brand ambassador.

Leaked photos suggest that Ayushmann has been signed by India’s fourth biggest smartphone brand. In the photos, we see the actor holding a realme XT, which is the world’s first smartphone with a 64 MP camera. realme XT is all set to launch in India before the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana has his plate full with interesting projects. While Dream Girl releases on September 13, he also has Bala, Gulabo Sitabo and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in his kitty.