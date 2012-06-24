Ayushmann Khurrana excited about next project Hamaara Bajaj

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana,who won accolades for portraying the character of sperm donor in “Vicky Donor”,says he is all excited to work again with director Shoojit Sircar’s “Hamaara Bajaj”.

The 27-year-old actor made his debut with Sircar’s film and said he shares a comfort zone with the filmmaker.

“He is my favourite director with whom I share a special comfort factor,I liked the way he etched out the role in Vicky Donor. In my next outing ‘Hamara Bajaj’with him,I would be playing the role of a young man,” he told media.

Ayushmann rose to fame with a reality show and became a TV presenter. The actor,who donated sperm in real too,said the social scenario is changing after “Vicky Donor”.

“My experience as a sperm donor in real life had certainly contributed in preparing myself for this role,as I could identify with the character.

“Me as a sperm donor earlier did not get that much money as shown in Vicky’s character. But again things are changing,I have heard a couple in Chennai were willing to shell out Rs 50,000 for a child,” he said.

The actor was here last evening at designer Jaya Mishra’s fashion show.

Ayushmann,who romanced a Bengali girl played by television actress Yami Gautam in the movie,said in real life he found Bengali girls very pretty.

“I would love to date a Bengali girl. I love many things about Bengal,your fabled sweets,your cinema,I had heard Shoojit’s film ‘Aparajita Tumi’ is a beautifully made work. In fact I find Shoojit one among the very creative Bengali film makers to work with,” he said.

The VJ-turned-actor will be seen in a Rohan Sippy production in 2013.

“I will turn up in a Rohan Sippy production,” Ayushmann said.

