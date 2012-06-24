Follow Us:
Ayushmann Khurrana excited about next project Hamaara Bajaj

Ayushmann Khurrana is all excited to work again with director Shoojit Sircar's "Hamaara Bajaj".

Written by Agencies | Kolkata | Published: June 24, 2012 12:07:36 pm
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana,who won accolades for portraying the character of sperm donor in “Vicky Donor”,says he is all excited to work again with director Shoojit Sircar’s “Hamaara Bajaj”.

The 27-year-old actor made his debut with Sircar’s film and said he shares a comfort zone with the filmmaker.

“He is my favourite director with whom I share a special comfort factor,I liked the way he etched out the role in Vicky Donor. In my next outing ‘Hamara Bajaj’with him,I would be playing the role of a young man,” he told media.

Ayushmann rose to fame with a reality show and became a TV presenter. The actor,who donated sperm in real too,said the social scenario is changing after “Vicky Donor”.

“My experience as a sperm donor in real life had certainly contributed in preparing myself for this role,as I could identify with the character.

“Me as a sperm donor earlier did not get that much money as shown in Vicky’s character. But again things are changing,I have heard a couple in Chennai were willing to shell out Rs 50,000 for a child,” he said.

The actor was here last evening at designer Jaya Mishra’s fashion show.

Ayushmann,who romanced a Bengali girl played by television actress Yami Gautam in the movie,said in real life he found Bengali girls very pretty.

“I would love to date a Bengali girl. I love many things about Bengal,your fabled sweets,your cinema,I had heard Shoojit’s film ‘Aparajita Tumi’ is a beautifully made work. In fact I find Shoojit one among the very creative Bengali film makers to work with,” he said.

The VJ-turned-actor will be seen in a Rohan Sippy production in 2013.

“I will turn up in a Rohan Sippy production,” Ayushmann said.

