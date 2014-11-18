Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Ayesha Shroff receives threatning messages, files fresh FIR

Actor Jackie Shroff's wife, Ayesha has registered a fresh FIR with the Bandra police after she received threatening messages from an unknown number.

By: Indo-Asian News Service | Mumbai | Published: November 18, 2014 7:00:01 pm
A fresh FIR has been registered by Ayesha Shroff after she received some threatening calls from unknown numbers. A fresh FIR has been registered by Ayesha Shroff after she received some threatening calls from unknown numbers.
Related News

Actor Jackie Shroff’s wife, Ayesha has registered a fresh FIR with the Bandra police after she received threatening messages from an unknown number.

“Yes, a fresh FIR has been registered by Ayesha Shroff after she received some threatening calls from unknown numbers,” said an officer at the Bandra police station.

Ayesha had earlier this month filed a complaint against her former business partner, actor Sahil Khan, saying that he cheated her of close to Rs.5 crore.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now