Ayesha Shroff receives threatning messages, files fresh FIR

“Yes, a fresh FIR has been registered by Ayesha Shroff after she received some threatening calls from unknown numbers,” said an officer at the Bandra police station.

Ayesha had earlier this month filed a complaint against her former business partner, actor Sahil Khan, saying that he cheated her of close to Rs.5 crore.

