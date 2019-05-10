Avengers Endgame box office collection: Marvel film earns Rs 338.35 crore

It looks like there is no stopping Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest offering Avengers: Endgame. The Marvel flick has earned Rs 338.35 crore in its two week run at Indian theaters.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday tweeted the latest box office numbers, “#AvengersEndgame biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 260.40 cr Week 2: ₹ 77.95 cr Total: ₹ 338.35 cr Nett BOC. ATBB. #AvengersEndgame benchmarks… Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1, ₹ 100 cr: Day 2, ₹ 150 cr: Day 3, ₹ 200 cr: Day 5, ₹ 250 cr: Day 7, ₹ 300 cr: Day 10, Nett BOC. India biz.”

He also shared on Twitter, “#AvengersEndgame continues its heroic run… Has a solid Week 2, although the biz slowed down on weekdays… [Week 2] Fri 12.50 cr, Sat 18.30 cr, Sun 21.75 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 6.75 cr, Wed 5.50 cr, Thu 4.90 cr. Total: ₹ 338.35 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 402.80 cr.:

Not just in India, Avengers: Endgame has been doing incredibly well at the international box office as well. Endgame has earned over 2.27 billion dollars.

Endgame has been lapped up by both critics as well as the audience. The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the big MCU finale 4.5 stars in her glowing review and called it a ‘spectacular send-off’ for the original Avengers.

“Starting with Downey Jr and Evans, the actors put their heart and soul into the goings-on, even when the film gets incredulous over its 3-hour-plus length and sags, like in Infinity War, in the real bang-for-the-buck bits. However, the clear winner hands down is Hemsworth as Thor, now with straggly hair and a paunch, who has let himself go in the years following Thanos’s destruction of the world, wallowing in self-pity and beer. Hemsworth has time and again proved that he is the actor with the best comic touch here (forgive us thou Chris Pratt fans), and it is to him that the best line of the film is devoted — when Thor, top undressed and trousers hanging below his bulging stomach, demands to know what is wrong with how he looks, Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) says, “You look like melted ice-cream,” read a section of her review.

Avengers: Endgame, starring Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johannson among others, had released on April 26.