Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Austrian film Alma and Oskar to open IFFI 2022

Directed by Dieter Berner, Alma and Oskar features actors Emily Cox, Valentin Postlmayr, Anton von Lucke in pivotal roles.

A still of Austrian film Alma and Oskar.

Austrian movie Alma and Oskar will open the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28. The film will be screened at festival venue INOX, Panaji, the organisers said in a press release. Directed by Dieter Berner, Alma and Oskar is a biopic depicting the passionate and tumultuous relationship between the Viennese society Grand Dame Alma Mahler (1879-1964) and Austrain artist Oskar Kokoschka (1886-1980).

Berner is a renowned Austrian film and theatre director, actor and screenwriter. He is best known for award-winning titles Alpensaga and Berliner Reigen.

Alma and Oskar features actors Emily Cox, Valentin Postlmayr, Anton von Lucke in pivotal roles. Berner has penned the movie along with Hilde Berger.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 04:07:07 pm
What is the dispute over sale of Osho ashram properties in an upscale Pune neighbourhood

