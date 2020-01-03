Asur movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Asur is director Pavel’s tribute to sculptor Ramkinkar Baij. Asur is director Pavel’s tribute to sculptor Ramkinkar Baij.

Nusrat Jahan starrer Asur is releasing in theaters today. Helmed by Pavel, the Bengali drama also features Jeet and Abir Chatterjee in significant parts.

While not many details have been revealed by the makers, in an earlier interview with Times of India, director Pavel had said, “Asur is my tribute to Ramkinkar Baij. Despite being a genius, Ramkinkar has largely remained unsung and even misunderstood. Through my film, I want to show the challenges that a true artiste faces during his journey in life. In terms of budget, we are mounting this film in a big fashion. Asur, by no means, is a small film.”

Asur also marks Nusrat Jahan’s first appearance on screen after becoming a Member of Parliament. She will once again be collaborating with Jeet in the movie. The two had earlier worked together in films like Shotru and Power. Interestingly, Asur also marks the reunion of Jeet with Abir. The actors had previously worked together on the 2014 release The Royal Bengal Tiger.