Friday, January 03, 2020
Asur movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Asur, starring Nusrat Jahan, Jeet and Abir Chatterjee.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 3, 2020 9:11:55 am
Asur Asur is director Pavel’s tribute to sculptor Ramkinkar Baij.

Nusrat Jahan starrer Asur is releasing in theaters today. Helmed by Pavel, the Bengali drama also features Jeet and Abir Chatterjee in significant parts.

While not many details have been revealed by the makers, in an earlier interview with Times of India, director Pavel had said, “Asur is my tribute to Ramkinkar Baij. Despite being a genius, Ramkinkar has largely remained unsung and even misunderstood. Through my film, I want to show the challenges that a true artiste faces during his journey in life. In terms of budget, we are mounting this film in a big fashion. Asur, by no means, is a small film.”

Asur also marks Nusrat Jahan’s first appearance on screen after becoming a Member of Parliament. She will once again be collaborating with Jeet in the movie. The two had earlier worked together in films like Shotru and Power. Interestingly, Asur also marks the reunion of Jeet with Abir. The actors had previously worked together on the 2014 release The Royal Bengal Tiger.

    09:11 (IST)03 Jan 2020
    'My character is hopelessly in love'

    "I am playing a more emotionally-driven character. My character is hopelessly in love. It’s not a role I get to play often. The emotional investment was much more than other films," Asuran actor Abir Chatterjee told Times of India.

    08:49 (IST)03 Jan 2020
    On the fence about watching Asur? Watch the trailer of Nusrat's film

    08:37 (IST)03 Jan 2020
    Asur outside West Bengal

    Sharing the photo, Nusrat wrote, "For fans, supporters & Bengali-cinema lovers in New Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Bengaluru & Mumbai, Watch #Asur on January 3 at the mentioned theatres. @jeet30 @itsmeabir @JeetzFilmworks @GRASSROOTENT @Pavelistan"

    08:22 (IST)03 Jan 2020
    'Aditi is the best character I have done till date'

    Talking to The Telegraph about her character in Asur, Nusrat Jahan said, "I play Aditi, a non-practising art student. I have not seen a character like Aditi in real life. The story revolves around three good friends — Kigan, Bodhi and Aditi, and their friendship, love and trust. And then the film goes on to show how their equations change, how priorities among them change. Aditi is ruled by the heart, and she is the best character I have done till date."

    Talking about Nusrat Jahan, Asur director Pavel had said, "She has untapped potential that should be explored in the interest of cinema. She is a perfect professional and knows how to manage her time well to be able to balance all her commitments. When I read out the script to Nusrat and Abirda, both described it as a simplified complex film."

    Asur has been shot in Kolkata and Bolpur. The film It has been bankrolled by Jeet, Gopal Madnani and Amit Jumrani.

