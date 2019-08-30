Aspiring actor commits suicide in Mumbai.

Aspiring actor Pearl Punjabi on Thursday night committed suicide by jumping off her apartment’s terrace in Oshiwara, Mumbai. In her early twenties, she had been struggling to bag a film.

“It happened between 12:15 and 12:30 am. There was some noise, I thought somebody was shouting on the road. We went there to check what was happening. When I came back, I heard sounds from the third floor where she lived,” Bipin Kumar Thakur, the security guard of Pearl’s residence, told PTI.

The Oshiwara police said Pearl Punjabi was mentally disturbed and often got into fights with her mother.

“We are investigating the matter,” added Oshiwara police.