Arshdeep Singh credits fiancee Samreen for ‘support’ after ODI win: ‘Helps me stay in the right mindset’

The Indian Cricket Team was in the celebratory mode yesterday, after a 22-run win over New Zealand, making it their first ODI series victory in the country in seven years, on Sunday. Moreover, it was double the celebration for cricketer Arshdeep Singh, who announced his engagement to actor-model Samreen Kaur a few days ago. After being crowned as the man of the match in the fifth ODI recently, the left-arm pacer opened up about Samreen, and credited her for supporting him and helping him have the right mindset to play on the field.

After receiving the Player Of The Match award, Arshdeep Singh praised his fiancee and said, “I mean, God has been really grateful and kind to me. I’ve got a really nice partner. She’s very supportive and always helps me stay in the right mindset. So, a lot of credit goes to her as well. The way I am on the field depends a lot on how I’m working off the field.”