Arshdeep Singh credits fiancee Samreen for ‘support’ after ODI win: ‘Helps me stay in the right mindset’

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The Indian Cricket Team was in the celebratory mode yesterday, after a 22-run win over New Zealand, making it their first ODI series victory in the country in seven years, on Sunday. Moreover, it was double the celebration for cricketer Arshdeep Singh, who announced his engagement to actor-model Samreen Kaur a few days ago. After being crowned as the man of the match in the fifth ODI recently, the left-arm pacer opened up about Samreen, and credited her for supporting him and helping him have the right mindset to play on the field.
After receiving the Player Of The Match award, Arshdeep Singh praised his fiancee and said, “I mean, God has been really grateful and kind to me. I’ve got a really nice partner. She’s very supportive and always helps me stay in the right mindset. So, a lot of credit goes to her as well. The way I am on the field depends a lot on how I’m working off the field.”
The cricketer, who proposed to Samreen in New Zealand during the tour, also mentioned about her presence in the stands adding to his view during the tense match. He continued, “So, yes, it’s been very exciting and I’m loving it. I couldn’t have asked for a better view for the occasion. I was pretty tense, but the view helped, and it feels pretty nice.”
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Meanwhile, the cricketer had proposed to Samreen Kaur on November 11, during the Indian cricket team’s New Zealand tour. The couple shared adorable pictures of the moment in a joint post on Instagram. “And of all the things life could have given us, I’m the happiest it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026,” the caption read.
Arshdeep Singh talked about India’s victory
Arshdeep Singh finished with impressive figures of 3 for 30 in 10 overs, securing a dramatic victory for India and clinching the five-match ODI series 3-1. “I love my batting. Even if I’m batting at 11, I enjoy it. And I’m always trying to create room for myself and smash it. But some people on my team say that I’m scared of the ball. But I take it. I create room,” he said after the match.
The top tier baller also emphasised on the importance of the 26-run last-wicket run with Mohammed Siraj, which was clear to them once they left the field. “Yes, that was the discussion when we finished batting as well. Siraj told me that these runs would be very crucial. And we made sure we went past 200. That was a thought in our minds: we had crossed a small milestone and had some runs to bowl at.”
Defending a total of 209, India turned the match around after New Zealand reached 64/1. The match took place at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui (Tauranga).