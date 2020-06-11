AR Rahman turns co-producer and composer for Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer No Land’s Man

No Land’s Man has been shot in the US, Australia and India. (Photos: AR Rahman/Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Instagram) No Land’s Man has been shot in the US, Australia and India. (Photos: AR Rahman/Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Instagram)

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has turned co-producer and composer for No Land’s Man. Directed by Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, the movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Australian theatre artiste Megan Mitchell and Bangladeshi musician-actor Tahsan Rahman Khan.

No Land’s Man follows the journey of a South Asian man after he meets an Australian woman in the US.

Talking about No Land’s Man, AR Rahman told Variety, “Time always gives birth to new worlds, new ideals… The newborn world has new challenges and new stories to tell. This is one such story.”

Shamas Nawab Siddiqui added, “The filming experience for this project was challenging but a fulfilling one. A.R. Rahman’s brilliance will definitely make the film richer.”

No Land’s Man has been shot in the US, Australia and India. Dialectic from the US, Bangladesh’s Chabial and Sun Music & Motion Pictures and Bangladesh’s streamer giant Bongo BD are co-producing the film. From India, Magic If Films, owned by Nawaz’s brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, has come onboard.

Nawazuddin had earlier this year shared clicks of the film’s schedule wrap in New York and Sydney. He captioned the Instagram photos, “Wonderful experience with the most energetic team.”

No Land’s Man won the MPAA and Asia Pacific Screen Awards’ Script Development fund in 2014. It was also chosen as the best project at India’s Film Bazaar the same year.

