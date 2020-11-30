AR Rahman becomes BAFTA Breakthrough India ambassador

AR Rahman is thrilled to work with BAFTA to discover talent that the country has to offer. (Photo: AR Rahman/Instagram)

Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman on Monday was announced as the ambassador for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Breakthrough Initiative. The initiative, supported by Netflix, aims to identify, celebrate, and support up to five talents working in film, games, or TV in India.

Rahman said he is thrilled to work with BAFTA to discover talent that the country has to offer.

“This is a unique opportunity for promising artists to be supported by a world-renowned organisation, to not only make connections with other talented creatives across the world but to be mentored by BAFTA-winners and nominees.

“I am looking forward to seeing the brilliant talent chosen from India to be showcased on a global stage,” the 53-year-old composer said in a statement.

The flagship new talent initiative, applications for which are now open, is part of BAFTA’s year-round work to support new talent, operating alongside their awards ceremonies worldwide.

According to a press statement, BAFTA Breakthrough India will help facilitate the development of relationships between British talent and India’s homegrown creatives.

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA, said Rahman shares the team’s passion for identifying and nurturing new talent and they were grateful for his support.

“He is well positioned to support the initiative, with his broad spectrum of work drawing recognition across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films, which will help BAFTA to appeal to a wide section of the industry,” Berry added.

As part of BAFTA Breakthrough India, a jury of British and Indian industry experts will select five talents from across India to take part in the year-long mentoring and guidance programme.

The participants will receive one-to-one mentoring, global networking opportunities, free access to BAFTA events and screenings for 12 months, and full voting BAFTA membership.

