Anushka Sharma, Ekta Kapoor find a place in Fortune India’s Most Powerful Women in Business list

Fortune magazine’s list of Most Powerful Women in Business ranks India’s most influential women in the world of business. This rank is measured both in terms of business acumen as well as social and cultural influence. The 2019 edition sees Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and producer Ekta Kapoor on the list.

Anushka, the only Bollywood actor to make the list, comes in at number 39 (out of 50). She was included for being the face of brands such as Nivea, Elle18, and Myntra as well as her work as the founder of Clean Slate Films. Clean Slate Films was created by Anushka when she was 25 and has produced films such as NH10, Phillauri, and Pari.

Ekta Kapoor, on the other hand, ranks above Anushka Sharma at 22nd place on the list. The TV and film producer has been lauded for bankrolling the streaming platform ALTBalaji as it grew substantially over the past year. The platform, reportedly, garnered nearly 20 million paid subscribers.

The inclusion of both Anushka and Ekta on this list lays out the different paths to success that have been taken by women in India.

“In a country where women are still up against several socio-economic challenges, the 50 women who make our 2019 MPW list are examples of how determination, drive, creativity, and compassion can make a potent recipe for success,” wrote Fortune India’s Editor Sourav Majumdar in the Editor’s Letter for this month’s issue.