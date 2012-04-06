Amitabh Bachchan to be honoured for polio work

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan,who is the goodwill ambassador for Polio UNICEF campaign,will be honoured for his contribution to the cause.

The 69-year-old was appointed as the ambassador in 2005 and has since fronted their polio eradication programme successfully.

“And the organisation that acknowledges social work for a cause,will honour yours truly for the work done as UNICEF ambassador for the fight against polio,which as you know has had some rather encouraging achievements,” Bachchan wrote on his blog.

In February,the World Health Organisation (WHO) had taken India off the list of polio endemic countries. The actor is happy to know that there has been no case of polio last year.

“For an entire year there has been no case of polio reported in the country for the first time since the campaign began. That is fantastic for a country plagued with the disease for years,” he said.

“A gentle pat on the back,if I may. There is more to come,and when it does I shall inform. It is for another cause I have worked on. A most rewarding experience,” Bachchan added.

