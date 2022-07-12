Alien trailer: Kim Tae-ri and Kim Woo-bin’s chaotic sci-fi film promises darkly absurd twists and extra-terrestrial hell on earth

The trailer for the upcoming sci-fi fantasy film Alien has just dropped. The film features a star-studded cast that includes Kim Woo-bin, Kim Tae-ri, Ryu Jun-yeol, So Ji-sub and Honey Lee among others. Alien is a two-part film that revolves around the strange happenings after a time portal opens, linking Taoists from the Goryeo Dynasty who are searching for a legendary sword. Into this mix, there’s an alien prisoner imprisoned in a human body that’s on the loose too — so basically, there’s hell on earth.

The trailer begins with Kim Tae-ri’s narration, “For a long time, aliens have locked up their prisoners in various time periods.” We then see Kim Woo-bin’s mysterious Guard, catching an alien prisoner. An energy knife is introduced that can wake up trapped aliens and allow time travel. Kim Woo-bin takes the knife back in time to 1391, and that’s where the chaos multiplies. It promises to be just as twisted and bizarre as it sounds, but addictive. There are high-speed action sequences and Matrix-like effects to keep the audience hooked. The aliens are after So Ji-sub’s Moon Do-seok, while Yeom Jung-ah and Jo Woo-jin play the two gods of Samgak Mountain Heuk Seol and Chung Woon. Honey Lee plays Min Gae-in, a woman who is determined to unearth Guard’s real identity.

Kim Woo-bin was last seen in the wistful series Our Blues, which was his first project in several years as the star was recovering from cancer. On the other hand, Kim Tae-ri received much love for her portrayal of a fencing prodigy in Twenty Five Twenty One and even won several accolades for it. Aliens will release on July 20 in South Korea and is expected to later drop on the streaming site, Viki Rakuten.