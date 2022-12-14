Ali Dulin, popular Tik Tok star, dies in car accident at 21

Popular social media influencer Ali Dulin, also known as Alid Spice died in a car crash on Monday. The social media influencer was popular on Tik Tok and Instagram as well. She was 21.

According a report in Independent, the car accident took place in Florida, USA. Ali had close to a million followers and became popular because of her dance videos. Condolences poured in after the news spread.

A post on her official Instagram account was shared by her family, who requested fans and followers to not speculate anyone’s involvement in the car crash. The long statement also said that the family is working closely with the police to find out the truth.

Along with the picture of Ali, the statement in the caption read, “This is alidspicexo around her 17th birthday. I’m posting this because this young lady made a mistake that social media took a hold of and created it own narrative, rumors and lies around this time in her life. Having experienced this being done, we can assure you that our Ali would not want anyone to use social media as a vehicle to hurt someone by accusing them of the crime that took her life.”

Check out the post –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPICE ♏︎ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@alidspicexo)

It further said, “Our family is working with the Florida police to solve this crime. Please allow them to do their job and don’t tear anyone down because of your belief someone did this. We have full confidence the person responsible will be caught. If you have information you believe is valuable, then give it to the Florida Police. Let’s only post what we know to be true. At this time we don’t know who did this or if the driver was impaired at the time. Our family thanks you all for your Love and support of Ali. We cant believe she is gone.”

Many followers commented on the post offering their condolences and wishing strength for her family. According to Daily Star, the police is yet to give an update on where they have reached with the investigation or how many casualties are there.