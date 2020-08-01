Alfonso Cuaron to executive produce Chaitanya Tamhane’s The Disciple

Chaitanya Tamhane said it is an “incredible honour” to have Alfonso Cuaron’s involvement in the production of The Disciple. (Photo: PR Handout) Chaitanya Tamhane said it is an “incredible honour” to have Alfonso Cuaron’s involvement in the production of The Disciple. (Photo: PR Handout)

Mexican Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron, known for directing movies like Roma, Gravity, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, among others, is all set to executive produce Indian film The Disciple.

The Disciple is written and directed by Chaitanya Tamhane, known for his acclaimed 2014 Marathi courtroom drama Court. The official synopsis of the film reads, “Sharad Nerulkar has devoted his life to becoming an Indian classical music vocalist, diligently following the traditions and discipline of old masters, his guru, and his father. But as years go by, Sharad starts to wonder whether it is really possible to achieve the excellence he is striving for. A journey of devotion, passion, and searching for the absolute in contemporary Mumbai.”

Talking about Alfonso Cuaron joining his film’s team, Chaitanya Tamhane said in a statement, “It is a bit surreal and an incredible honour for me to have one of the most recognised and acclaimed filmmakers in the world be part of The Disciple. In some ways, this validation from Alfonso Cuaron is even more meaningful to me than any prize or award. Alfonso has been an invaluable friend and guide to the film from a very early stage, and his coming on-board as Executive Producer is yet another expression of his faith in The Disciple. I do also admit to feeling some pressure and a big responsibility, now that Alfonso is putting his name on the line for us and our collaboration! I am also just excited and awed to have one of the foremost practitioners of the art form take an interest in my work, and be so generous towards The Disciple.”

Cuaron added, “I met Chaitanya through a mentorship program where I had the opportunity to watch his superb debut film, Court. I was immediately impressed by his sense of cinema and fearless confidence to tell stories. He was part of most of Roma’s process, and I jumped at the opportunity to be part of the process of his second film The Disciple. I believe Chaitanya is one of the most important new voices of contemporary cinema.”

The Disciple has been selected in the Competition section of the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival.

