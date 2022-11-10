scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Alchemy of Souls Season 2 teaser: Lee Jae-wook’s Jang Wook stages a chilling return, promises blood and revenge

Alchemy of Souls Part 2 will release on December 10.

Lee Jae-wookAlchemy of Souls season 2 teaser has released (Photo: TVN)

Much to the excitement of fans, Alchemy of Souls is returning for Season 2. The teaser was recently released, fuelling the anticipation and creating more questions than answers. Written by the Hong Sisters, the fantasy-romance is located in the magical world of Daho, where fates take a turn for the worse owing to the involvement of dark magic, which leads to diabolic swapping of souls. The first season centered around Lee Jae-wook’s Jang Wook and Jung So-min’s vivacious Mu-deok. However, Mu-deok isn’t who she seems. She is really the elite warrior, Nak-su, out to take revenge. Their love story further complicates the plot. The show received much acclaim for its storytelling and cinematography.

In the new teaser, Jang Wook (Lee Jae-wook) returns and says, “I should have died back then…” There is a quick montage of action-scenes filled with bloodied swords, fire and a mysterious woman dressed in white. At the end of the teaser, Lee Jae-wook says, “If my power serves as justification, not one person will leave this place alive.”

The new season will see a shuffling of the cast, as the female protagonist of the show is now Go-Yoon Jung’s Nak-su instead of Jung So-min’s Mu-deok. Nak-su had earlier taken the form of Mu-deok in the previous season. This time, the season will only consist of 10 episodes, whereas Season 1 had 20.

