Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Divya Dutta and others react to Howdy Modi event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the Howdy Modi event in Houston, US. At the event, US President Donald Trump and PM Modi addressed a crowd of 50,000 people. The two heads of state touched upon many topics including the abrogation of Article 370, a joint assertion to combat radical terrorism and relations between two of the world’s largest democracies.

Even as Trump called Modi one of United States’ “most loyal” friends, on the home front, many celebrities took to Twitter to praise the statesmanship of PM Modi. The event in Houston was lauded as a “historic” moment and a “spectacular display of statesmanship”. Here’s what celebrities said:

Akshay Kumar

‘Individually we are one drop. Together we are an ocean.’ A sea of people it was at the #HowdyModi event. India has truly arrived Globally!

An absolute delight to watch PM @narendramodi ji saying ‘All is well’ in multiple regional languages truly representative of 1.3B Indians! https://t.co/cB7Paa0eRT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 23, 2019

Anil Kapoor

In a spectacular display of statesmanship, @narendramodi ji has captured the minds & hearts of the American people! This is a proud moment for both countries as we walk hand in hand & shoulder to shoulder! 🙏 #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/YyWyfrF808 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 23, 2019

Divya Dutta

Anupam Kher

Vivek Oberoi

Triumph over Trump! Our hearts swell with pride and are won, once again! Statesmanship at its best🙏 A big thank you to @narendramodi ji for for making us all extremely proud to be an Indian. We had all only imagined this, you turned it into reality. Jai Hind 🇮🇳#HowdyModi — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 22, 2019

Sonu Sood

Chetan Bhagat

For decades, a mixture of weird left-wing politics, fake-pride, closeness to Russia, anti-capitalist stance type policies led India away from USA, and it was our loss. May this be a new era of friendship between the two greatest democracies of the world. #HowdyModi — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) September 23, 2019

Sunday’s event was attended by Congressmen from both sides, including Democrat and House Majority leader Steny Hoyer. Apart from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, the US delegation included Governor of Kentucky Matt Bevin and Senator Ted Cruz.